Contact Us

Food & Wine magazine and foodandwine.com welcome letters from our readers. Before sending us mail, please read the guidelines below to make sure your letter goes to someone who can respond appropriately. While we try to respond to all letters, the volume of mail we are sent makes this impossible; we apologize for this. All mail received becomes the property of Meredith Corporation, Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
Letters chosen for publication may be edited for clarity and space. Please include "not for publication" in the subject line if you do not want your letter considered for publication.
Most of our food images and videos and are produced on location in Homewood, Alabama. Special thanks to the Alabama Film Office for their assistance.
Subscription Services
If you're having subscription problems or want to order back issues of Food & Wine magazine, visit our secure customer service site. You can also call 800-333-6569. For change of address, call 800-333-6569. Foreign subscribers should call +1 813-979-6625.
Advertising
If you want to advertise online, send an email to our Digital Advertising Director.
If you want to advertise in print, view Food & Wine’s online media kit.
Press Inquiries
For all press inquiries, please send an e-mail to our Public Relations team.
Masthead
FOOD & WINE DIGITAL
DIGITAL DIRECTOR
Danica Lo
DEPUTY DIGITAL EDITOR
Alison Spiegel
ASSOCIATE EDITOR - NEWS
Adam Campbell-Schmitt
ASSOCIATE EDITOR - RESTAURANTS
Maria Yagoda
DIGITAL REPORTER
Elisabeth Sherman
DIGITAL PHOTO EDITOR
Abby Hocking
SENIOR ENGAGEMENT EDITOR
Meg Clark
AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EDITOR
Caroline Schnapp
DIGITAL OPERATIONS EDITOR
Elsa Säätelä
DIGITAL PRODUCER
Megan Soll
DIGITAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Landsel (features)
FOOD & WINE MAGAZINE
Editor in Chief
Hunter Lewis
Deputy Editor
Melanie Hansche
Executive Editor
Karen Shimizu
Executive Wine Editor
Ray Isle
Culinary Director
Justin Chapple
Restaurant Editor
Jordana Rothman
Senior Food Editor
Mary-Frances Heck
Test Kitchen Manager
Kelsey Youngman
