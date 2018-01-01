Food & Wine Magazine Contact Us | Subscription, Advertising, Questions

Food & Wine

Contact Us

Food & Wine magazine and foodandwine.com welcome letters from our readers. Before sending us mail, please read the guidelines below to make sure your letter goes to someone who can respond appropriately. While we try to respond to all letters, the volume of mail we are sent makes this impossible; we apologize for this. All mail received becomes the property of Meredith Corporation, Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.

Letters chosen for publication may be edited for clarity and space. Please include "not for publication" in the subject line if you do not want your letter considered for publication.

Most of our food images and videos and are produced on location in Homewood, Alabama. Special thanks to the Alabama Film Office for their assistance.

Go directly to the masthead.

Subscription Services

If you're having subscription problems or want to order back issues of Food & Wine magazine, visit our secure customer service site. You can also call 800-333-6569. For change of address, call 800-333-6569. Foreign subscribers should call +1 813-979-6625.

Advertising

If you want to advertise online, send an email to our Digital Advertising Director.

If you want to advertise in print, view Food & Wine’s online media kit.

Press Inquiries

For all press inquiries, please send an e-mail to our Public Relations team.

Masthead

FOOD & WINE DIGITAL

DIGITAL DIRECTOR
Danica Lo

DEPUTY DIGITAL EDITOR
Alison Spiegel

ASSOCIATE EDITOR - NEWS
Adam Campbell-Schmitt

ASSOCIATE EDITOR - RESTAURANTS
Maria Yagoda

DIGITAL REPORTER
Elisabeth Sherman

DIGITAL PHOTO EDITOR
Abby Hocking

SENIOR ENGAGEMENT EDITOR
Meg Clark

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EDITOR
Caroline Schnapp

DIGITAL OPERATIONS EDITOR
Elsa Säätelä

DIGITAL PRODUCER
Megan Soll

DIGITAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Landsel (features)

FOOD & WINE MAGAZINE

Editor in Chief
Hunter Lewis

Deputy Editor
Melanie Hansche

Executive Editor
Karen Shimizu

Executive Wine Editor
Ray Isle

Culinary Director
Justin Chapple

Restaurant Editor
Jordana Rothman

Senior Food Editor
Mary-Frances Heck

Test Kitchen Manager
Kelsey Youngman


All mail received becomes property of Meredith Corporation, Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.

 

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up