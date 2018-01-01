There’s no traditional "wing sauce" recipe per se—you can simply just toss your chicken in whatever you have on hand, or in what you’re craving that day. We've seen everything from wings with garlic and Parmesan cheese to apricot sauce. The most well-known recipe of all is buffalo sauce—a combination of melted butter and hot sauce invented (where else?) in Buffalo, New York. Use Food & Wine's guide to find dozens of recipes, plus tips and techniques to make your wings so much more delicious.