Cocktail Sauce Recipes

Cocktail sauce is a kind of chilled dipping sauce served alongside seafood cocktail, like shrimp. American cocktail sauce is typically made with ketchup, prepared horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco and lemon juice. You can swap the ketchup for tomato-based chili sauce if you want something a little spicier. Another type of cocktail sauce is Marie Rose sauce, made from ketchup and mayonnaise—but we like to put sophisticated spin on this ‘70s throwback with a little brandy and horseradish. Here, six riffs on cocktail sauce. 

Beer-Steamed Shrimp  with Cocktail Sauce 

At her new laid-back restaurant, The Backyard at the Hollywood Bowl, Suzanne Goin serves this well-spiced shrimp dish. The recipe comes from her husband, David Lentz, who features it on his menu at The Hungry Cat; he's been cooking it for his family for years. It's easily scaled up to serve even more people.

Shrimp Cocktail with Tomatillo-Horseradish Sauce

Pair this spicy shrimp appetizer with fruity rosé for an easy, delicious party starter. 

Crispy Oysters with Fresh Horseradish Cocktail Sauce

Inspired by the nostalgic New Orleans fried oyster po'boy, Pontchartrain Hotel executive chef Chris Lusk prefers larger, meatier Louisiana oysters for this dish. If you can't find them, Wellfleets are a good substitute. 

Shrimp Cocktail with Singapore Hot Sauce

Susan Feniger likes to quickly simmer raw shrimp in broth or saute them with garlic and ginger, but you can certainly use precooked shrimp to save time. This sweet-and-spicy sauce was inspired by the ones Feniger sampled at street stalls throughout Singapore.

Shrimp Cocktail with Marie Rose Sauce

Chef and Food Network Canada star Anthony Sedlak spikes the '70s throwback Marie Rose sauce (mayonnaise and a touch of ketchup) with brandy and horseradish. It's fantastic with shrimp cocktail as well as fried seafood like battered cod.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

For this excellent appetizer, jumbo shrimp are marinated in chile-garlic oil, then wrapped with bacon and grilled. They're served with a house-made cocktail sauce that's spiked with a horseradish.

