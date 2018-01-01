Some of our favorite sauces to pair with seafood (and to make from seafood) include red-pepper sauce, romesco, tomato-seafood sauce, salmoriglio and tartar sauce. Salmoriglio, a Sicilian classic, is perfect with all types of seafood—we especially love it on grilled shrimp and roasted salmon. Supersimple to prepare, it's made with sautéed garlic, shallots, capers, red-pepper flakes, lemon zest and fresh herbs to finish it off. Another favorite is clam sauce, which we like with spaghetti or linguine and lots of fresh clams. The sauce gets its great flavor from the clams’ cooking broth, along with garlic, white wine and parsley. Find these recipes and more in our guide to seafood sauces.