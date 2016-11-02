9 Ways to Use Gremolata

What is gremolata? Typically, it's a pesto-like sauce made with parsley, olive oil, citrus zest and garlic. But we love to punch up the flavor and add walnuts, crushed red pepper and even horseradish. You can use gremolata as a topping for grilled meat or fish (we love snapper and lamb), or add a spoonful to creamy bisque or roasted veggies for a sophisticated flavor upgrade. Mario Batali likes to add a simple gremolata to his braised osso bucco, and we like to add green carrot tops into our gremolata for a zero-waste dish. Whether you're looking for a sophisticated side dish or want to add flavor to your favorite seafood, here are 9 amazing ways to use gremolata.   

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9 © Con Poulos

Celery Root Bisque with Walnut-Parsley Gremolata

Food & Wine's Kay Chun sneaks a small piece of creamy, nutty Parmesan cheese into this lovely soup, giving it an excellent flavor boost. To make it even more special, she serves the silky bisque topped with a nutty, crunchy and vibrant walnut-and-parsley gremolata. The celery root and leeks give this creamy soup a lightly earthy flavor, and the freshness of the herb gremolata really brightens it up. This soup is a wonderful make-ahead option, since it can be refrigerated for two days. Swap vegetable stock for chicken stock for a hearty meatless Monday dinner.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9 John Kernick

Grilled Snapper with Four-Herb Gremolata

For snapper fillets with perfectly crisp skin, chef Jennifer Carroll only seasons the flesh side before laying the fish on a very hot grill.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9  John Kernick

Roasted Carrots with Carrot Top Gremolata

The chopped carrot greens turn into a tasty topping (along with cilantro, lemon zest and jalapeno) for sweet roasted carrots and shallots.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Gremolata Pesto

Lamb is Kelly Liken's favorite food in the world, and she thinks Colorado lamb is the best. To show it off, she makes a pesto-like sauce by combining gremolata--a mixture of parsley, lemon zest and garlic--with pine nuts and olive oil. Liken often cooks lamb from start to finish over a wood fire, but this home-cook-friendly version calls for starting the racks on the grill and then transferring them to the oven to finish cooking.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9 © Con Poulos

Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata

These crunchy sauteed greens from TV chef Carla Hall get big flavor from garlic, lemon and crushed red pepper.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Osso Buco with Horseradish Gremolata

When he hosts dinners, Mario Batali often makes braised dishes. "I can leave the kitchen and talk to my guests," says the chef. "And the most remarkable fragrance fills my house." This recipe calls for four large shanks, but there's plenty of meat to serve six.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Chicken-Fat-Roasted Vegetables with Gremolata

For extra flavor, bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley toss their vegetables in chicken or duck fat before roasting, then top them with a bright, lemony mix of parsley and minced garlic.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Soft Polenta with Mixed Mushrooms and Gremolata

Chef Suzanne Goin adores the straightforward flavors in this vegetarian dish: the sauteed mushrooms and greens and the tangy mascarpone that melts into the creamy polenta.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Osso Buco with Citrus Gremolata

Ethan Stowell sticks to Italian tradition when making osso buco, topping braised veal shanks with a citrusy gremolata (orange and lemon zest mixed with garlic and parsley). He advises spooning out and eating all of the marrow from the bones for what he calls "a mouthful of fatty goodness."

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up