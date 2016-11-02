9 Ways to Use Gremolata

What is gremolata? Typically, it's a pesto-like sauce made with parsley, olive oil, citrus zest and garlic. But we love to punch up the flavor and add walnuts, crushed red pepper and even horseradish. You can use gremolata as a topping for grilled meat or fish (we love snapper and lamb), or add a spoonful to creamy bisque or roasted veggies for a sophisticated flavor upgrade. Mario Batali likes to add a simple gremolata to his braised osso bucco, and we like to add green carrot tops into our gremolata for a zero-waste dish. Whether you're looking for a sophisticated side dish or want to add flavor to your favorite seafood, here are 9 amazing ways to use gremolata.