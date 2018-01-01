Pesto is our go-to pasta sauce year-round, but especially in summer, when fresh basil abounds. Basil’s aromatic brightness and vibrant color are the hallmark of this delicious, classic sauce, but you can also try swapping in other greens and herbs, such as spinach, kale, parsley or mint—or change up the typical pine nuts in pesto for pistachios, hazelnuts or almonds. We also love it on sandwiches, as a marinade for fish and mixed into creamy dips. Whether you’re looking for a new twist on pesto sauce or a more traditional version, Food & Wine has the recipe you’re looking for.