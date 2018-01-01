Gravy is a must-have for holiday dinners, especially Thanksgiving, adding incredible flavor to everything from roasted turkey to southern-style biscuits. Use our step-by-step guide to make perfect gravy the next time you host Thanksgiving dinner—our recipe gets incredible flavor from bacon and shallots, and can be made ahead of time. The best way to enjoy gravy any time of year is in our favorite classic southern brunch dish—biscuits and gravy are the ultimate comfort food combo, especially with a creamy sausage gravy like this one. It’s hearty enough to be a meal all it’s own, and sage, chipotle peppers and chives give this traditional dish a little sophistication. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to gravy.