Some of our favorite treats are delicious enough without a thick layer of sugary frosting; in these cases, a simple, lightly sweetened glaze is the perfect topping. A basic one can be made by stirring together confectioners' sugar and milk—or for a more indulgent take, mix confectioners' sugar with heavy cream and melted butter for amazing cinnamon-roll icing. This citrusy glaze, which combines confectioners' sugar with lemon juice, is not too sweet and pairs perfectly with ginger-lemon scones. Whether you’re looking for a breakfast treat or a more decadent dessert glaze, Food & Wine’s guide has a recipe for every occasion.