Cranberry sauce is an often overlooked and underestimated Thanksgiving side dish—yet there are plenty of ways to punch up the flavor and make it a holiday-spotlight stealer. Traditionally jellylike and typically quite sweet, we like improvising on this classic recipe by adding port, orange zest and cinnamon to bring out the seasonal tartness of the berries. One of our favorite ways to upgrade cranberry sauce is with dried sour cherries and a bit of orange juice; it’s not overly sweet, and the citrus provides brightness without overpowering the cranberries. Whether you’re a cranberry sauce innovator or staunchly loyal to the canned version, Food & Wine’s guide has a recipe for every skill set and holiday table.