Chutney, a fresh or pickled sauce of Indian origin, typically combines sweet and sour ingredients. It’s often prepared with fruit pickled in mustard oil or cider vinegar, and eaten with sharp cheese or cold cuts. We love spreading ginger-peach chutney on a simple grilled-cheese sandwich, or spooning it over pork chops. Turning peaches into sweet-and-spicy chutney is a great way to preserve end-of-summer leftovers for year-round enjoyment. One of our favorite riffs on chutney is this colorful appetizer, which combines bacon, onion, fennel and apple with lemon juice and fresh herbs for a bruschetta-like topping that’s also delicious on crackers or toast. Get more chutney recipes from Food & Wine’s guide.