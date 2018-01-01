Ragù, Bolognese and carbonara are some of our favorite meat sauces, all hearty companions to a bowl of pasta—the perfect one-dish meal. An easy way to whip up a meat sauce is by mixing together sweet Italian sausage, canned tomatoes, chopped veggies and fresh parsley for a simple Bolognese, which is especially delicious atop creamy polenta. For a truly low-maintenance meat sauce, try using your slow cooker. A combination of ground beef and sausage, lots of herbs and plenty of garlic make this flavorful Bolognese incredible—and it tastes even better the next day. Get these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to meat sauces.