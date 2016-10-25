Jelly Recipes

Turn up the flavor of your bread, chicken, seafood and more with an array of jelly recipes from Food & Wine. Take on the sweet side with a classic concord grape jelly, which is quick to make and bursting with grape flavor. Or maybe go savory with our tomato-ginger jelly, which pairs great with fish, roast pork or poached chicken. Bonus tip: you'll want to make big batches of these jelly recipes to give as gifts to your friends and family.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6 © Chris Court

Red Pepper Jelly

Colicchio's red pepper jelly gets vibrant color from red bell peppers and subtle heat from Fresno chiles. Similar to jalapenos, Fresno chiles turn from green to red as they mature, becoming sweeter and hotter. 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6 Photograph © Becky Lawton, excerpted from The Desserts of Jordi Roca

Fruity Caipirinha Jelly

This refreshing cachaca-laced jelly from Spanish star chef Jordi Roca is like a spoonable cocktail.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Hot Pepper Jelly

Robert Stehling makes huge batches of jelly to give as gifts. This intensely spicy condiment is also great as a barbecue sauce for grilled pork and chicken.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Tomato-Ginger Jelly

Tom Colicchio's tangy, brightly flavored tomato jelly is great with grilled white fish, roast pork or poached chicken.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Concord Grape Jelly

When you have an abundance of juicy sweet Concord grapes, this superb jelly is quick to make and sings of grape flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Jalapeño-Mint Jelly

Since the jelly must be strained into the jars before processing, set a sieve over a quart-size or larger glass measuring cup before you begin cooking.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up