Turn up the flavor of your bread, chicken, seafood and more with an array of jelly recipes from Food & Wine. Take on the sweet side with a classic concord grape jelly, which is quick to make and bursting with grape flavor. Or maybe go savory with our tomato-ginger jelly, which pairs great with fish, roast pork or poached chicken. Bonus tip: you'll want to make big batches of these jelly recipes to give as gifts to your friends and family.