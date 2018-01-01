We love the versatility of jam—it can be added to roast pork for a hint of sweetness, or to toast with ricotta cheese for a divine breakfast. Spread strawberry jam on grilled-cheese sandwiches, fill doughnut holes with raspberry jam or top pork sandwiches with spicy pineapple jam. One of our favorite jam flavors is peach and ginger—fresh ginger’s tangy bite makes for amazing flavor in these biscuit breakfast sandwiches. Whether you’re looking for a sweet breakfast idea or the next-level PB&J, Food & Wine’s guide to jam has a recipe for every occasion.