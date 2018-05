The inspiration for this sauce by chef Abraham Conlon is cafreal, an Indian braise with Portuguese roots. It's a sprightly, all-purpose sauce that's vividly flavored with cilantro, chiles, garlic and lime juice. (Seed and de-rib some or all of the chiles for a milder version.) Conlon recommends stirring the sauce into a green chile stew, using it as a marinade for chicken, or sprinkling it on pork or fish tacos.