The Best Hot Sauces You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now

Adding the perfect amount of heat to any dish, be it tacos, chicken wings or scrambled eggs, is made easy with the right hot sauce. You could go the extra mile and make it at home, but everyone has their go-to brand that does the trick every time. We asked our editors about their top picks for an ideal spicy kick—here are our favorites you can buy right now on Amazon.

Cholula Original Mexican Hot Sauce

"Classic Cholula offers the perfect blend of heat and tang, with a spice that actually flavors, rather than overpowers the sauce, and no harsh vinegar bite. It's my favorite hot sauce for eggs, tacos, grilled cheese...really almost every dish." —Kelsey Youngman, Associate Food Editor

Humble House Ancho & Morita Smokey Tamarind Sauce

"This sauce is certainly not super hot, but its light spice is perfectly balanced by its depth of flavor- a blend of sweet dried chile, bright, acidic tamarind, and just enough smoke." —Kelsey Youngman, Associate Food Editor

Tapatío Salsa Picante

"My favorite breakfast hot sauce is Tapatío. I love its ruddy brick-orange color, its vinegary bite and smoldering garlic-and-chile heat. It's mellow enough that I can douse a fried egg in it and not suffer, but picante enough to really perk me up." —Karen Shimizu, Executive Editor

The Bronx Greenmarket Hot Sauce

"GrowNYC collaborated with Small Axe Peppers to create this fiery sauce made from serrano peppers. The peppers are grown at over 30 different community gardens in the Bronx, which not only supports the gardens but the gardeners as well." —Justin Chapple, Culinary Director

Yellowbird Habanero Sauce

"Yellowbird's hot sauces are my favorite in my hot sauce arsenal (which is pretty massive). Their Habanero packs a spicy punch and is also a little sweet and citrusy—incredibly fresh tasting. For more of a tangy condiment with a little less heat, their Serrano sauce and Blue Agave Sriracha both are delicious on literally everything." —Erin Clyburn, Copy Editor

Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce

"I’m a huge fan of Secret Aardvark's habanero hot sauce - they're in Portland OR. It's definitely intense, but has amazing flavor. Plus it's called Secret Aardvark. I mean, how can you not like them?" —Ray Isle, Exceutive Wine Editor

