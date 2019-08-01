8 Dreamy Hollandaise Recipes
Avocado Hollandaise
Luscious, rich and lemony hollandaise gets completely re-imagined here in a light, supremely creamy puree of avocado, lemon juice and olive oil.Go to Recipe
Horseradish Hollandaise
Laced with assertive horseradish, this sauce makes a lively accompaniment to both poached eggs and crisp, buttery potatoes.Go to Recipe
Eggs Benedict with Bacon and Arugula
In her version of eggs Benedict, Tara Lazar swaps in applewood-smoked bacon for the usual Canadian bacon, because she prefers its rich flavor and crisp texture.Go to Recipe
Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches with Hollandaise
This decadent sandwich includes Canadian bacon, scrambled eggs, kalamata olives, Gruyère cheese and jalapeños, all covered with hollandaise sauce.Go to Recipe
Steak and Eggs Benedict with Red Wine Hollandaise
Classic hollandaise sauce is prepared with butter, egg yolks and lemon juice. Here, Neal Fraser adds a red wine–and–port reduction to the rich sauce, which is delicious with the juicy tenderloin steak that accompanies the poached eggs.Go to Recipe
Green Asparagus with Morel Hollandaise Sauce
Jean-Georges Vongerichten upgrades his hollandaise with fresh morel mushrooms.Go to Recipe
Poached Salmon with No-Fail Hollandaise
Andrew Zimmern’s easy hollandaise is flavored with minced tarragon.Go to Recipe
Crab Imperial with Red Pepper
Crab imperial is a classic Maryland dish made with blue crab bound in a mayonnaise-based sauce. In place of the mayo, Michael Mina makes a hollandaise sauce, which makes the spread even silkier.Go to Recipe