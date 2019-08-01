8 Dreamy Hollandaise Recipes

By Bridget Hallinan
August 01, 2019
There’s a reason why hollandaise sauce is a brunch staple—it’s creamy, rich, and makes something as simple as eggs feel special. (And when it mixes with the runny yolk? Forget about it.) However, the sauce is far too versatile to be confined to the 10 am-3 pm block. We also love it spooned over poached salmon, and paired with bright asparagus. Better yet, it can also be punched up with red wine, morel mushrooms, or tarragon for added flavor. Read on for the hollandaise recipes we love.
Avocado Hollandaise

CHRISTINA HOLMES

Luscious, rich and lemony hollandaise gets completely re-imagined here in a light, supremely creamy puree of avocado, lemon juice and olive oil.

Horseradish Hollandaise

Jennifer Causey

Laced with assertive horseradish, this sauce makes a lively accompaniment to both poached eggs and crisp, buttery potatoes.

Eggs Benedict with Bacon and Arugula

In her version of eggs Benedict, Tara Lazar swaps in applewood-smoked bacon for the usual Canadian bacon, because she prefers its rich flavor and crisp texture.

Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches with Hollandaise

JOHN KERNICK

This decadent sandwich includes Canadian bacon, scrambled eggs, kalamata olives, Gruyère cheese and jalapeños, all covered with hollandaise sauce.

Steak and Eggs Benedict with Red Wine Hollandaise

Classic hollandaise sauce is prepared with butter, egg yolks and lemon juice. Here, Neal Fraser adds a red wine–and–port reduction to the rich sauce, which is delicious with the juicy tenderloin steak that accompanies the poached eggs.

Green Asparagus with Morel Hollandaise Sauce

Jean-Georges Vongerichten upgrades his hollandaise with fresh morel mushrooms.

Poached Salmon with No-Fail Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern’s easy hollandaise is flavored with minced tarragon.

Crab Imperial with Red Pepper

Crab imperial is a classic Maryland dish made with blue crab bound in a mayonnaise-based sauce. In place of the mayo, Michael Mina makes a hollandaise sauce, which makes the spread even silkier.

