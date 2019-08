8 Dreamy Hollandaise Recipes

There’s a reason why hollandaise sauce is a brunch staple—it’s creamy, rich, and makes something as simple as eggs feel special. (And when it mixes with the runny yolk? Forget about it.) However, the sauce is far too versatile to be confined to the 10 am-3 pm block. We also love it spooned over poached salmon , and paired with bright asparagus. Better yet, it can also be punched up with red wine, morel mushrooms, or tarragon for added flavor. Read on for the hollandaise recipes we love.