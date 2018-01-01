Dipping sauces are an easy way to enhance the flavors of everything from dumplings to crudités. We like sauces that combine mayonnaise with herbs or hot sauce, as well as Asian-style sauces that use peanut butter, honey or soy sauce. This honey dipping sauce is perfect with spicy grilled chicken or pork, while this fragrant peanut dip is delicious with raw vegetables. Or try this creamy lemon-oregano sauce, which is phenomenal with grilled artichokes. Whether you want to spice up your dinner or add something special to your appetizer spread, Food & Wine’s guide to dipping sauces has a recipe for every occasion.