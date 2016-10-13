F&W Taste Test: Best Caramel Sauces

What's better than buttery, creamy, gooey caramel? Nothing, that's what. Here are six that get the test kitchen seal of approval. 

October 13, 2016

Chocolat Moderne

Passion fruit gives it a nice tart edge. $14 for 8.25 oz.; chocolatmoderne.com.

Fat Toad Farm

We recommend sneaking a little of this complex goat-milk version into your coffee. $14 for 8 oz.; fattoadfarm.com.

Lick My Spoon

Cardamom and rose add a Middle Eastern twist to any ice cream sundae. $14 for10 oz.; saporedellavita.com.

Poorboy

The source of that delightful tang? Whey from a local Minnesota cheesemaker. $8 for 10.4 oz.; poorboycandy.com.

Ranger

A bean-to-bar chocolate producer in Portland, Oregon, creates the perfect chocolate-caramel sauce. $10 for 9 oz.; rangerchocolate.com.

Spoonable

Extra rich. We fell hard for the Salty Caramel and Brooklyn Butterscotch flavors. $12 for 7.5 oz.; spoonablellc.com.

