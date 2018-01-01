Embellishing your dessert with a sweet sauce is an easy way to punch up flavor, color and moisture. We love berry sauces, decadent chocolate syrups and buttery caramel poured on everything from homemade doughnuts to sliced pound cake. Try chocolate sauce with poached pears, ginger ice cream or salted-caramel cream puffs, or serve a classic crème anglaise with chocolate soufflés or almond cake. Whether you’re looking for a decadent condiment or need a little dessert inspiration, our guide to sweet sauces has everything you need. Find these recipes and more at Food & Wine.