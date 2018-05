Throughout the Middle East and Mediterranean, tahini—a sauce of toasted and ground sesame seeds—is served with a wide variety of dishes, from crispy falafel to roasted fish. Adding it to other sauces makes them rich and creamy without being overwhelming. Broiled eggplant with tahini sauce and pomegranate seeds and spicy chicken pita pockets are just a few delicious ideas from Food & Wine's guide to tahini.