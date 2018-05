Without mayo, there would be no deviled eggs, club sandwiches or classic potato salad anymore. But really good mayonnaise can’t be bought in a jar at the grocery store; it's made from scratch at home. Plus, it's supersimple to whip together and only requires a handful of ingredients. Find a more traditional recipe from Food & Wine’s guide or try some of our variations that include Sriracha, curry powder, citrus juices or smoked herbs.