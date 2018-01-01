Fruit butters are sweet spreads made by cooking fruit into a paste. Similar to jellies and jams, fruit butters are a bit smoother and spread more like butter (hence the name). Some of our favorite ingredients for fruit butters are apples, guavas, mangoes, figs and plums. Delicious on toast or on pastries, they're also a great way to add a touch of unexpected sweetness to savory dishes, since fruit butters contain very little added sugar. We love to mash apple butter into sweet potatoes, spread mango butter on grilled corn and stir fig butter into Greek-inspired cocktails. Find these recipes and more in our guide to fruit butters.