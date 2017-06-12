Fruit butters are sweet spreads made by cooking fruit into a paste—it’s similar to jelly or jam, but is a bit smoother and spreads more like butter (hence the name). Some of our favorite ingredients to turn into fruity butter include apples, guava, figs and plums. Fruit butter is delicious on toast or pastries, but it’s also a great way to add a little sweetness to unexpected savory dishes—especially since there’s very little added sugar. Here, our best recipes for fruit butter.