Fruit Butter

Fruit butters are sweet spreads made by cooking fruit into a paste—it’s similar to jelly or jam, but is a bit smoother and spreads more like butter (hence the name). Some of our favorite ingredients to turn into fruity butter include apples, guava, figs and plums. Fruit butter is delicious on toast or pastries, but it’s also a great way to add a little sweetness to unexpected savory dishes—especially since there’s very little added sugar. Here, our best recipes for fruit butter.

Apricot Butter

Fresh apricots become a tangy fruit butter that's perfect with fresh ricotta and crackers or simple buttered toast.

Maple-Cranberry Butter

This simple fruit butter is a perfect topping for cornmeal pancakes. 

Stone-Fruit Butter

Fruit butters are made with less sugar than jam, so they have a less candied fruit flavor. Grace Parisi blends all types of stone fruits here, making combinations like nectarine-plum or cherry-peach. The yield here will vary slightly; when the fruit is especially juicy, there is more water to evaporate before the butter thickens, and the yield is smaller.

Blueberry Muffins with Banana Butter

These muffins are crisp on top with light, fluffy centers and plenty of big juicy blueberries. They're terrific spread with sweet, creamy banana butter.

Roasted Apple Butter

This two-ingredient fruit butter is perfect on smoky bacon biscuits. 

Brandied Apricot Butter

This fruit-filled butter is wonderful on crusty bread. It's also great with warm popovers, pancakes, waffles and muffins.

