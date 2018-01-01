Compound butters are a flavorful mixture of butters along with herbs or spices. We love to melt compound butter over grilled meat and roasted vegetables, spread it on crusty bread and stir it into decadent sauces. Some of our favorite ingredients for compound butters include garlicky chives, spicy habaneros and sweet white miso. Try this fragrant fortified butter anywhere you would regular butter: Add it to baked potatoes, corn on the cob, fresh lobster and savory breads. Whether you’re looking for a simple taste upgrade, or want to use up leftover herbs, these compound-butter recipes are perfect for any time of year.