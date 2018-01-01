Since barbecue sauces vary greatly from region to region, there are lots of options to slather onto your next smoked pork shoulder. While some swear by the vinegary versions in North Carolina, others might be partial to Kansas City's sweet and thick tomato-based sauces. No matter your preference, Food & Wine's guide has a recipe that fits. So instead of just grabbing a bottle of barbecue sauce during your next grocery trip, master the skills and techniques to make your next batch of sauce at home.