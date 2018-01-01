Think of condiments and you probably jump to the classics: ketchup, mustard and mayo. But the world of condiments reaches much further than what you typically put on a hot dog. Consider options like sambal oelek, a tangy, coarse chile sauce; neonata, an Italian spread made from infant fish; ssämjang, a spicy Korean paste; or ajvar, a garlicky Serbian red pepper relish. The culinary world has come up with many ways to instantly add heat, tanginess, sweetness and more to any food. F&W's guide to condiments takes you on a global taste journey with recipes from every corner of the world—and an ever-expanding list of new favorites.