Lifestyle Kitchen I'm Really Picky with Chocolate, and I Love These Compartés Truffles Thanks to Their Pro-Level Flavors Dark chocolate smoked sea salt and apple pie. Need I say more? By Kristin Montemarano Published on October 31, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Compartes I don't know anyone who loves chocolate just as much as I do. I blame this passion on a three-week chocolate class in culinary school, where I was surrounded by entrancing smells and unlimited bites of bliss. I try more chocolate now than I ever did, but I've struggled to find truffles that rival the bites from that class. That's until Compartés sent me its advent calendar. The 34 Best Chocolate Gifts of 2022 Though different from homemade chocolate, these tiny morsels instantly transported me back to the creative flavors I had in culinary school. Their dark chocolate exterior had the perfect snap, and each ganache interior bursted with flavor, rich-creaminess, and sometimes a pop of crunch, depending on the type. The advent calendar was a fun introduction to Compartés, which is why I'm grabbing an even bigger box for myself and loved ones this holiday season. The 40-piece Signature Chocolate Gift-Box includes almost double the chocolates, and at $94, it's $10 less than the advent calendar too. Compartes To buy: Compartés 40-Piece Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift-Box, $94 at compartes.com Each sleek box, available in luxe black color and marbled red, comes with a seasonal assortment of truffles that each have colorful designs on top, like a golden paisley pattern or a red, purple, and pink splatter. Savor curated flavors like dark chocolate smoked sea salt or apple pie, which are always with no preservatives or additives, according to the brand. Though you won't for sure know what tasty combinations you'll get, you can surely count on receiving creative, well-balanced flavors similar to that of a handmade, pro-approved truffle. Compartes To buy: Compartés 40 Piece Holiday Truffles Gift Box, $105 at compartes.com If you're only interested in holiday-focused treats, snap up the brand's limited edition 40-piece Holiday Truffles Gift Box for about $10 more, which has flavors like apple pie, gingerbread, pecan pie, pumpkin, sticky toffee, and blackberry sage. These signature truffles are also sure to make a great gift, since they come with a variety of flavors and exciting packaging. "They are so yummy and have a major wow factor when they're opened up. Love the variety of flavors offered," one shopper wrote in a review. So, snap up the 40-piece Signature Chocolate Gift-Box now before the holiday season begins. Buy it for yourself, like I'm doing, and treat it like your own countdown for the holiday season. Or, you can grab it as a chocolate-rich present for a loved one. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: These Serving Cheese Knives Make Any Charcuterie Board Look Like a Million Bucks—and They're on Sale for Only $7 This Food & Wine-Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Doubles as a Toaster Oven, and It's $100 Off at Target Clean Kitchen Drawers, Under Cabinets, and Beyond with This Sleek Portable Vacuum That's on Sale