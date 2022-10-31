I’m Really Picky with Chocolate, and I Love These Compartés Truffles Thanks to Their Pro-Level Flavors

Dark chocolate smoked sea salt and apple pie. Need I say more?

By
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Published on October 31, 2022

I don’t know anyone who loves chocolate just as much as I do. I blame this passion on a three-week chocolate class in culinary school, where I was surrounded by entrancing smells and unlimited bites of bliss. 

I try more chocolate now than I ever did, but I’ve struggled to find truffles that rival the bites from that class. That’s until Compartés sent me its advent calendar.

Though different from homemade chocolate, these tiny morsels instantly transported me back to the creative flavors I had in culinary school. Their dark chocolate exterior had the perfect snap, and each ganache interior bursted with flavor, rich-creaminess, and sometimes a pop of crunch, depending on the type. 

The advent calendar was a fun introduction to Compartés, which is why I’m grabbing an even bigger box for myself and loved ones this holiday season. The 40-piece Signature Chocolate Gift-Box includes almost double the chocolates, and at $94, it’s $10 less than the advent calendar too.

To buy: Compartés 40-Piece Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift-Box, $94 at compartes.com

Each sleek box, available in luxe black color and marbled red, comes with a seasonal assortment of truffles that each have colorful designs on top, like a golden paisley pattern or a red, purple, and pink splatter. Savor curated flavors like dark chocolate smoked sea salt or apple pie, which are always with no preservatives or additives, according to the brand. Though you won’t for sure know what tasty combinations you’ll get, you can surely count on receiving creative, well-balanced flavors similar to that of a handmade, pro-approved truffle. 

To buy: Compartés 40 Piece Holiday Truffles Gift Box, $105 at compartes.com

If you’re only interested in holiday-focused treats, snap up the brand’s limited edition 40-piece Holiday Truffles Gift Box for about $10 more, which has flavors like apple pie, gingerbread, pecan pie, pumpkin, sticky toffee, and blackberry sage. 

These signature truffles are also sure to make a great gift, since they come with a variety of flavors and exciting packaging. “They are so yummy and have a major wow factor when they’re opened up. Love the variety of flavors offered,” one shopper wrote in a review. 

So, snap up the 40-piece Signature Chocolate Gift-Box now before the holiday season begins. Buy it for yourself, like I'm doing, and treat it like your own countdown for the holiday season. Or, you can grab it as a chocolate-rich present for a loved one. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

