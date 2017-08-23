Ultimate Fall Ingredient Guide

1 of 23 Christina Holmes
Advertisement
2 of 23 Alexandra Rowley
3 of 23 John Kernick
Advertisement
4 of 23 John Kernick
Advertisement
5 of 23 Con Poulos
Advertisement
6 of 23 Con Poulos
Advertisement
7 of 23 Andrew Purcell
Advertisement
8 of 23 John Kernick
Advertisement
9 of 23 John Kernick
Advertisement
10 of 23 Marcus Nilsson
Advertisement
11 of 23 Tina Rupp
Advertisement
12 of 23 Alexandra Rowley
Advertisement
13 of 23 John Kernick
Advertisement
14 of 23 Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Advertisement
15 of 23 Karen Mordechai
Advertisement
16 of 23 Anna Williams
Advertisement
17 of 23 Fredrika Stjärne
Advertisement
18 of 23 Con Poulos
Advertisement
19 of 23 Bobby Fisher
Advertisement
20 of 23 Con Poulos
Advertisement
21 of 23 Courtesy of Tartine Bakery
Advertisement
22 of 23 Christina Holmes
Advertisement
23 of 23 Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images