Ultimate Fall Ingredient Guide

After a hot summer, the cooler temperatures of fall are more than welcome. From apples to mushrooms to squash, the fruits and vegetables of autumn make for a season of delicious recipes, both savory and sweet. To celebrate this abundant time of year, we're kicking off fall with an ultimate guide filled with all the information you need to have the best autumn ever. From fall pastas to America's best apple pies to seasonal cocktails, this comprehensive guide will take you from Labor Day to Thanksgiving and beyond. Before you reach for a pumpkin spice latte, turn to us for autumnal inspiration instead. We promise we won't let you down.

A Recipe for Every Occasion

While we definitely miss summer's strawberries and watermelon, we can't wait to get our hands on fall's squash, apples and more. We've gathered ideas that celebrate the season's most bountiful produce in all sorts of different ways. Here, versatile recipes for fall produce including roasted carrots, pumpkin soup, caramelized Brussels sprouts and more.

Healthy Fall Recipes

Veggie-packed pastas, roasted squash and hearty salads are our favorite ways to eat healthy in the fall. Thanks to wonderful seasonal vegetables, these recipes are packed with flavor—and nutrients.

Fall Dinner Ideas

Whether you're craving a hearty pasta dish or comforting pot pie, these recipes are perfect to make for cozy fall dinners this season. Here, 19 recipes to inspire your dinners this fall. 

Iconic Fall Flavors

Autumn offers a plethora of incredible flavors from pumpkin spice to cinnamon to apple. We might not be able to decide on what we like best, but we do know that warm, rich flavors come alive with apples, mushrooms and butternut squash. Here, some winning ideas for those fall favorites.

F&W Staff Favorite Fall Recipes

Between our test kitchen and our own kitchens at home, the editors at Food & Wine spend a lot of time cooking. That means we've definitely accumulated some favorite recipes over the years. Here, check out some of our editors' top picks, from comforting pot pies to warming soups to simply prepared vegetables.

Fall Party Food

There is no better time to have a dinner party than fall. Set a beautiful autumnal table and invite your favorite people. These delicious appetizers are packed with classic fall flavors and seasonal produce

Autumn Chicken Recipes

These delicious chicken dishes are made with some of our favorite fall produce like turnips, figs, mushrooms and squash. Whether you're craving a comfort food classic, like chicken pot pie, or need an easy weeknight dinner, these recipes take classic fall flavor to the next level. Here, 18 of our favorites

Fall Side Dishes

Whether you love roasted root veggies or peppery arugula salads, these side dishes are full of irresistible fall flavors that you will undoubtedly love. Here, 17 of our favorites recipes.

Autumn Pasta Recipes

Creamy pumpkin and hearty sausage are some of our favorite fall ingredients to add to pasta. Whether you're looking for a cheesy lasagna or a veggie-packed gnocchi, these recipes are winners.

Fall Fruit Recipes

These sweet and savory recipes showcase all the very best of fall fruit. Whether you prefer classic apple pie or need a savory way to use fresh figs, these dishes are packed with seasonal flavor and we guarantee they won't disappoint.

Imaginative Ways to Cook with Apples

Yes, apple pie is a great way to celebrate the abundance of the fall harvest, but there are tons of other sweet and savory dishes in which you can employ this magical fruit. From bacon, fennel and apple chutney to crab, apple and watercress salad with walnut vinaigrette, here are 29 creative ways to use apples.

Ways to Experiment with Butternut Squash

Nothing says fall like butternut squash. That's why we've complied 27 recipes so you can experiment with this perfect produce all autumn long. We love the sweet, seasonal vegetable in all its variations, from butternut squash casserole with leeks, prosciutto and thyme to butternut squash risotto with shrimp. 

Fill Up on Spaghetti Squash

If you're looking to take carbs off of the plate this fall, or simply love the taste of this seasonal fall vegetable, swap your regular spaghetti for some spaghetti squash. You can also use this multi-faceted ingredient in delicious soups, salads and even to top toast. 

Get Into Acorn Squash

A versatile seasonal vegetable, acorn squash can be a tasty side or a savory main course. Try making anything from the acorn squash Romesco puree beside roasted pork to baked acorn squash with chestnuts, apples and leeks and you'll never look at acorn squash the same way again.

Delicious Pumpkin Recipes

You’ll probably purchase a decorative pumpkin and perhaps you will even carve it on Halloween, but you should be cooking with it. Aside from the traditional pumpkin pie, there are so many dishes you can make with pumpkin from pumpkin and yellow split pea soup to pumpkin lasagna.

How to Make Use of All Your Pumpkin Seeds

While pumpkins take center stage, don't neglect their delicious, crunchy seeds, which are perfect in everything from salads to desserts. Here, 10 incredible, ways to use pumpkin seeds in your cooking from fingerling potatoes with pumpkin seed Romesco to goat cheese-edamame dip with spiced pepitas.

Sweet Potatoes for Every Occassion

Sweet potatoes are another fall find that we can't get enough. Here, we give you 28 sweet potato recipes to make this season; classic twice-baked sweet potatoes with toasted marshmallows to sweet potato soufflé with molasses sauce to irresistible sweet potato doughnuts.

26 Ways to Make Use of All Fall’s Figs

Figs might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of when fall produce, but these little fruits should be on your radar. To help you with that, we have 26 incredible fig recipes from gorgonzola, fig and pancetta pizza to goat cheese-stuffed roasted figs.

Our Favorite Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Brussels sprouts are at their peak during the cool months of fall. From Brussels sprouts and smoky onions on cheddar toast to fresh Brussels sprout slaw with ginger gold apple, here are 26 Brussels sprouts recipes you should make this season.

Best Fall Desserts

With pumpkins and apples all ripe for the picking, fall is a perfect time to make some sweet desserts and festive treats. Here is F&W’s collection of sweet pies, tarts and cheesecakes that are perfect for the season. Prepare a batch of these desserts to keep you cozy on a cool fall day.

America’s Best Pumpkin Pies

Pumpkin pie is another American classic and there are some spots that truly knock 'em out of the park. We think a great pumpkin pie is all about contrast: sweet and creamy filling with flaky, buttery crust or crumbly Graham crackers. Here, the best pumpkin pies across the country.

Fresh Fall Cocktails

Now that summer drinking is over, it's time to get into autumnal cocktails. Seasonal ingredients like cranberries and apples pair beautifully with ginger beer, white wine and hard cider to create delicious drinks. Whether you're looking for a comforting hot toddy or a tart pear sour, we've got your fall cocktail needs covered

America’s Best Pumpkin Farms

These American pumpkin farms provide enough family-friendly activities, (aside from the occasional adults-only haunted attraction), to keep you busy, active, and well-fed all day. Whether you're looking to stock up on decorative gourds or provide the kids with a fun-filled and fall-themed day, you know we've got you covered.

