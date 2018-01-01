We should all thank the first creative genius who decided to stuff one food inside another, making one meal twice as delicious. Stuffed-food amateurs can start off easy with a classic: cheese. It can go inside practically anything to add extra flavor to a boring meal. To put your skills to the test, try chicken cordon bleu—chicken breasts stuffed with ham and cheese. And if you’re ready to move on to expert level, go straight for the turducken—a deboned chicken stuffed inside a deboned duck stuffed inside a deboned turkey. F&W’s recipe ideas include everything from basic stuffed mushrooms to more outrageous ideas like halvah-stuffed challah.