Nothing is more comforting on a cold day than a warm, hearty bowl of stew. Stews are part of almost every cuisine, from classic French beef bourguignon, to Brazilian moqueca, to the endless varieties of Moroccan tagines. Not only are stews delicious, they’re also a great way to make use of what’s around—which in the winter months may not be much. Stews transform tougher, less expensive cuts of meat like lamb shoulder or flatiron steak; simply simmer the protein with seasonal vegetables and a flavorful broth and you’ve got a satisfying, one-pot meal. Food & Wine’s guide to stew includes inspired dishes from around the globe plus favorite recipes from Jacques Pepin, Gail Simmons and more of the F&W family. Winter: we’re ready for you.