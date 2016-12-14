Scandinavian Recipes

Pickled herring, cured salmon, meatballs and rye bread are all staples of Scandinavian food, popular in countries like Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Lingonberries, rhubarb, strawberries and apples are commonly eaten fruits in this region, and cheese, like Jarlsberg, is also popular. Swedish chef Magnus Nilsson emphasizes sturdy vegetables like onions and cabbage, iconic fish like herring and gravlax, and cardamom-flavored sweets. He traveled around Scandinavia for three years collecting recipes for The Nordic Cookbook, including Norwegian-style fish cakes, potatoes hasselbacken and Swedish sugared pretzels. Whether you’re an expert in Scandinavian cuisine or want to branch out beyond Ikea’s selection, try one of these recipes tonight.