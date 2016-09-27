7 Savory Tarts for a Fall Dinner Party

They’re not just for dessert.

F&W Editors
September 27, 2016

Elegant, delicate and easy to make ahead of time, tarts are the perfect dinner party dish—and they don’t have to be for dessert. Here, seven incredible savory versions that will impress guests.

1. Red Potato and Apple Galette

The flaky, buttery crust of this elegant pastry is perfectly complemented by the decadent creme fraiche and tangy apple filling.

2. Savory Ricotta-Squash Tart

Instead of appearing in a soup, squash gets cut into rings, caramelized and baked in a tart that can be served with a salad as a starter, or as an unusual side dish.

3. Porcini Mushroom Tartlets

Hearty porcini mushrooms give these elegant, vegetarian tarts terrific umami flavor.

4. Curried Squash Galette

With a super flaky crust (the secret: frozen, grated butter) and a lightly spiced sweet-savory winter squash filling, this rustic galette from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapel makes a perfect vegetarian meal; serve it with a green salad at your next dinner party and expect to receive compliments from your guests all night.

This rustic vegetarian tart has a superflaky crust thanks to frozen grated butter.

5. Époisses, Ham and Apple Tart

Star chef Ludo Lefebvre uses the pungent, soft cow-milk cheese Époisses to flavor this delicious tart. He adds ham and apples as well, to balance the rich filling.

6. Free-Form Onion Tart

This impressive tart requires only 40 minutes of active work.

7. Almond Frangipane Mushroom and Swiss Cheese Galette

A cheesy mushroom filling stars in this delicious gluten-free tart.

