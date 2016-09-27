7 Savory Tarts for a Fall Dinner Party

They’re not just for dessert.
Elegant, delicate and easy to make ahead of time, tarts are the perfect dinner party dish—and they don’t have to be for dessert. Here, seven incredible savory versions that will impress guests.
1. Red Potato and Apple Galette
The flaky, buttery crust of this elegant pastry is perfectly complemented by the decadent creme fraiche and tangy apple filling.
2. Savory Ricotta-Squash Tart
Instead of appearing in a soup, squash gets cut into rings, caramelized and baked in a tart that can be served with a salad as a starter, or as an unusual side dish.
3. Porcini Mushroom Tartlets
Hearty porcini mushrooms give these elegant, vegetarian tarts terrific umami flavor.
4. Curried Squash Galette
This rustic vegetarian tart has a superflaky crust thanks to frozen grated butter.
5. Époisses, Ham and Apple Tart
Star chef Ludo Lefebvre uses the pungent, soft cow-milk cheese Époisses to flavor this delicious tart. He adds ham and apples as well, to balance the rich filling.
6. Free-Form Onion Tart
This impressive tart requires only 40 minutes of active work.
7. Almond Frangipane Mushroom and Swiss Cheese Galette
A cheesy mushroom filling stars in this delicious gluten-free tart.