Need to use up left overs, vegetable on their way out or bits from the fridge? Just make a quiche. This eggy pie can be filled with anything you might be craving in the moment. Try one with bacon, cheddar and onion to whip up breakfast for a crowd or use roasted Brussels sprouts and Gruyère to create a hearty fall dinner. Food & Wine's guide introduces you to all the possible flavor combinations, plus wine-pairing ideas and tips to help throughout the baking process.