How to Make Chicken Potpie

"How could you eat a chicken potpie and not shed a tear?" asks Matt Bolus, chef of The 404 Kitchen in Nashville. “I don’t know anyone, whether you’re from Knoxville or Manhattan, who didn’t grow up eating it.” Each bite delivers nostalgia, and Bolus doesn’t want to mess with those memories. “It’s all about enhancing that rich, roasty chicken flavor,” he says. With that goal in mind, Bolus sets his sights on the bird: He browns then poaches the meat, and uses that stock to flavor his filling. And that impossibly flaky crust? It’s all about butter and a healthy dose of schmaltz (“the real power player,” Bolus says). We’re already lining up for seconds. 404 12th Ave. S.; the404nashville.com. —Julia Heffelfinger