Braised Beef Pot Pie
Chef Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable and Bellecour restaurants in Minnesota updates his otherwise classic beef stew with flat iron steak and plenty of winter vegetables. He serves the stew in big bowls, topped with flaky rounds of baked puff pastry. Slideshow: More Beef RecipesRead More
How to Make Chicken Potpie
"How could you eat a chicken potpie and not shed a tear?" asks Matt Bolus, chef of The 404 Kitchen in Nashville. “I don’t know anyone, whether you’re from Knoxville or Manhattan, who didn’t grow up eating it.” Each bite delivers nostalgia, and Bolus doesn’t want to mess with those memories. “It’s all about enhancing that rich, roasty chicken flavor,” he says. With that goal in mind, Bolus sets his sights on the bird: He browns then poaches the meat, and uses that stock to flavor his filling. And that impossibly flaky crust? It’s all about butter and a healthy dose of schmaltz (“the real power player,” Bolus says). We’re already lining up for seconds. 404 12th Ave. S.; the404nashville.com. —Julia HeffelfingerRead More
Chicken Potpie
Even the world’s best crust can be ruined by a watery or gluey filling. Chef Matt Bolus at 404 Kitchen in Nashville says to cook your filling just shy of that slightly loose gravy consistency. “The filling will continue to thicken in the oven, so pull it at that point when you think, Just a few more minutes and this will be perfect!” Slideshow: More Potpie RecipesRead More
Fall Chicken Potpie
When choosing the vegetables for her potpie, chef Julia Sullivan of Henrietta Red in Nashville lets the season be her guide. In this fall version she uses mushrooms, leeks, Brussels sprouts and root vegetables, but peppery greens and fresh peas are great in the spring. She also makes a vegetarian version of this potpie for the holidays with vegetable broth and a blend of wild mushrooms and chestnuts. Slideshow: More Potpie RecipesRead More
Chicken Pot Pie Recipes
From classic chicken pot pie to a variation with cornbread topping, here are delicious and satisfying chicken pot pie recipes.Read More