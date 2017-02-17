How to Make Chicken Potpie

"How could you eat a chicken potpie and not shed a tear?" asks Matt Bolus, chef of  The 404 Kitchen in Nashville. “I don’t know anyone, whether you’re from Knoxville or Manhattan, who didn’t grow up eating it.” Each bite delivers nostalgia, and Bolus  doesn’t want to mess with those memories. “It’s all about enhancing that rich, roasty chicken flavor,” he says. With that goal in mind, Bolus sets his sights on the bird:  He browns then poaches the meat, and uses that stock to flavor his filling. And that impossibly flaky crust? It’s all about butter and a healthy dose of schmaltz (“the  real power player,” Bolus says). We’re already lining up for seconds. 404 12th Ave. S.; the404nashville.com. —Julia Heffelfinger

Food & Wine
1 of 10 © John Kernick

Make the Dough

In a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar, salt, butter, schmaltz and buttermilk until a dough forms.

2 of 10 © John Kernick

Knead and Divide

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead into a ball. Divide in half and flatten into 2 disks; chill.

3 of 10 © John Kernick

Roll it Out

Roll 1 disk of the dough to  a 12-inch round and ease into a deep 9-inch pie dish; trim the overhang.

4 of 10 © John Kernick

Blind-Bake the Crust

Line the crust with parchment paper and fill with pie weights. Bake until set and lightly browned.

5 of 10 © John Kernick

Brown and Simmer

Sear the chicken, then finish cooking it in stock; remove and cut into bite-size pieces. Reduce the stock.

6 of 10 © John Kernick

Make the Filling

Sauté the vegetables, then add the chicken, flour, milk and stock. Simmer until the filling is a loose gravy.

7 of 10 © John Kernick

Fill the Crust

Scrape the cooled filling into the par-baked piecrust.

8 of 10 © John Kernick

Crimp the Edges

Roll out the other disk of dough and cover the potpie. Trim  the overhang and crimp the edges to seal.

9 of 10 © John Kernick

Oven Time

Brush the top with egg wash and cut slits to vent steam. Bake for  40 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.

10 of 10 © John Kernick

March 24: Chicken Potpie

Even the world's best crust can be ruined by a watery or gluey filling. Chef Matt Bolus at 404 Kitchen in Nashville says to cook your filling just shy of that slightly loose gravy consistency.

