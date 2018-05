When you think of pie, you might picture a dessert overflowing with fruit, sugary nuts or chocolate, but flaky, buttery pie crust also pairs extremely well with savory ingredients. Pies are a great way to make a one-dish dinner that can feed a crowd. From a classic chicken pot pie to a mouth-watering quiche, there's no limit to the fillings that you can put inside a crust. Use Food & Wine's guide to help spark your creativity the next time you need an amazing meal idea.