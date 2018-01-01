Miami chef Michelle Bernstein believes every beginner should know how to make a decent risotto: “If you follow the recipe of a traditional risotto, if you have the stock hot and don’t cook it over 20 minutes, it should be good. Risotto is easy to make, but you have to pay attention.” Creamy risotto is often associated with high-end restaurants, but it's really one of the simplest comfort foods that a home cook can whip up. once you have the basics down, use Food & Wine's guide to find recipes and flavoring ideas for any occasion.