Fried rice is an easy dish for reinvigorating leftover rice. For a traditional take, just mix in diced carrots, peas, chopped onions and some beaten eggs. To upgrade your rice to the next level, try New York City chef Ivan Orkin’s version, which features monkfish liver in garlicky rice. And at Milkfish, a Philippine restaurant in New Orleans, chef Cristina Quackenbush serves her bagoong rice with mango, bacon and fermented shrimp. The next time you want to skip ordering takeout, you can find plenty of recipes in Food & Wine’s guide to fried rice.