Rice is one of the most widely consumed foods across the globe. According to chef Dennis Lee, “How you make rice says a lot about a cook. There are actually a lot of variables.” F&W’s guide offers techniques for making the best rice, including when to rinse, how much water to use and what type of rice will be perfect for your dish. We also have recipes from many different countries, such as Southern rice and beans and Chinese one-pot stir-fry ideas, plus tips from all your favorite chefs.