10 Recipes for Cheddar Cheese Lovers

Considering just how big the cheese universe is, picking a favorite is near impossible—but, in our humble opinion, you can never go wrong with cheddar. It’s a staple in macaroni and cheese and sandwiches, but we also love to use it in everything from soup (especially with beer) to waffles for a savory kick. Read on for some of our favorite cheddar recipes.

Cheddar-Scallion Biscuits

The beauty of these biscuits is that you get a double punch of grated sharp cheddar. The cheese is mixed into the dough, of course—but the biscuits are also baked on top of a pile of cheddar, too, resulting in crispy, lacy “feet” that form around the edges and add beautiful caramelized flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Beer-and-Cheddar Soup

This recipe got a resounding five-star rating from our readers, and it’s easy to see why. The soup not only combines two differed kinds of cheddar—sharp yellow and smoked—but also slab bacon, garlic, jalapeño, thyme, and more for flavor. Serve with garlic-rubbed toasts, and you’ve got yourself a seriously indulgent meal.

Get the recipe here.

Cheddar Rillettes

Greg DuPree

Rillettes, a traditional spread made from meat, poultry, or fish that’s similar to pâté, relies on fat to preserve and flavor the meat. Justin Chapple’s pimento cheese-like version (another cheddar-forward recipe) uses rendered bacon fat to add smokiness—plus, a little crispy bacon on top for texture.

Get the recipe here.

Kimchi-Cheddar Waffles

© Kay Chun

Cheddar and kimchi are a winning combination, tasty in everything from grilled cheese to omelets. In this recipe, Kay Chun applies it to waffles, creating a savory-spicy breakfast treat.

Get the recipe here.

Cheddar-and-Green Chile Shortbread

© Abby Hocking

Swap your sweet shortbread cookies for this savory snack. The crackers, from cookbook author Chitra Agrawal, are a riff on masala biscuits from South Indian Iyengar bakeries—and they’re packed with sharp cheddar. Serve them with tea or beer.

Get the recipe here.

Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers with Pickled Slaw and Fried Shallots

MARCUS NILSSON

Instead of acting as a topping, extra-sharp cheddar cheese is the filling in these “Juicy Lucy” burgers, oozing out of the patty with each bite. If you want to to pair the burger with wine, we suggest a robust Cabernet from Washington state, which will stand up to its richness.

Get the recipe here.

Charred Serrano Cheddar Quesadillas

© Sarah Bolla

In this simple four-ingredient recipe, cheddar is the star, paired with fire-roasted Serrano peppers for a little heat. The best part? They’re ready in just 20 minutes.

Get the recipe here.

The New American Grilled Cheese

Image zoom

Extra-sharp orange shredded cheddar is mixed with butter—yes—and spread onto bread in this grilled cheese sandwich. Then, more sliced cheddar is added, along with Monterey Jack, Dijon mustard, halved cornichons, and cooked andouille sausage. The end result is a rich, savory sandwich that creates the cheese pull of your dreams.

Get the recipe here.

Broccoli and Beer Cheese Cocottes

Caitlin Bensel

Think of these cocottes, which can be made with either Red Leicester cheese or mild cheddar, as mini individual broccoli-cheese casseroles. The cheese is spiked with lager and poured over broccoli and croutons.

Get the recipe here.

Cardamom-Cheddar Straws

PHOTO © CON POULOS

These top-rated cheese straws from Justin Devillier are an upgrade on the Southern classic. If you don’t have cardamom, equal amounts of ground coriander or fennel seed can be substituted.

Get the recipe here.