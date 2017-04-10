A Recipe Road Trip Through Campania

Napolitano pies—huge, soupy and piled with bufala—are usually the first stop for any traveler to Southern Italy. But the cuisine in and around Naples goes deeper than pizza.  Campania is a fertile agricultural region, providing produce—like its famous zucchini, tomatoes and citrus—to the rest of Italy. The Tyrrhenian sea to the west teems with octopus, anchovies and mussels, and windswept hills are studded with vineyards and olive orchards. Generations of farmers have maintained indigenous livestock breeds, providing meat and dairy products like the region’s beloved cheeses. What’s the best way to sample this region’s rich history and cuisine? In a perfect world, we’d all be able to take a road trip down the Italian coast—red convertible, wind in our hair, Sofia Loren-style. If this isn’t in the cards, fear not: You can still cook your way around Campania with Naples and the Amalfi Coast (April 2017), the latest in Phaidon’s Silver Spoon series on Italian cooking. The book, available now for pre-order, offers a culinary tour with recipes from each of Campania’s five provinces—check out a sneak peek below. —Hannah Walhout

Naples

Naples—the capital of Campania—is the epicenter of pizza, spaghetti, eggplant parmesan and the red-sauce fare we associate with Italian-American cooking. But there’s more to the region’s cuisine.

Gonfietti

This Fried napolitano snack is flavored with anchovies—“a familiar ingredient throughout the Campania region,” according to the book. “These miniature, preserved fish typically add a subtle, umami flavor” (as when added to a sauce like puttanesca) but they “can also lend a more pronounced bite to many regional dishes,” like these salty fritters. 

Caserta

This region, due north of Naples, rests at the base of the Apennine mountains. Once home to the palace of the Bourbon kings of Naples, Caserta is now a center of artisanship and a main producer of silk, chestnuts, olives, wine, salami and bufala-milk cheeses. 

Spezzatino Di Maiale

Pork products are a regional specialty thanks to the indigenous Caserta pigs that have been raised there for millennia. According to the book, “Casertano pigs are an ancient and rare breed whose origin dates back at least to Pompeii and Herculaneum (based on paintings found at those sites).” This pork is excellent in stews and salami, but these pigs also “produce an excellent lard, used often for pizza dough or casatiello rustico, a traditional Easter bread made with copious amounts of lard.”

Salerno + Amalfi

People visit this coastal region—with turquoise waters, dramatic seaside cliffs and a winding shoreline—for the picturesque towns and secluded beaches. But it would be a shame to overlook the cuisine, and its excellent local olive oil, citrus and fresh-as-can-be seafood.

Insalata Di Limoni Di Sorrento

Take a train from Naples to Sorrento and you’ll find yourself in a jungle of lemon trees, softball-sized fruits dangling over the tracks. “The intensely flavored and succulent lemons of Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast are a celebrated culinary symbol of Campania,” according to the book—”They are even depicted on ceramics and on the frescoes of Pompeii.” Here, the fruits are sliced thinly and marinated overnight.

Avellino

The cuisine in this verdant, earthquake-prone region of Campania features delicacies like porcini and truffles, sheep-milk cheeses and wine from the grapes that thrive in Avellino’s volcanic earth. 

Linguine Al Pesto Zucchine

This dish incorporates two regional specialties: zucchini and olive oil. According to the book, “Irpinia, in the region of Avellino, is known for its olive and olive oil production, due to its ideal terroir: rich, fertile volcanic soil and a cooler climate as a result of proximity to the Apennines mountain range.” Here, oil is blended with zucchini for an herbal pesto sauce.

Benevento

Benevento—an old Roman stronghold and major stop on the Appian Way thoroughfare—is home to millennia worth of ruins, monuments and legends. Food-wise, it’s noted for its excellent wines and torrone (a local Italian nougat flavored with fruits and nuts).

Zuppa Sante

“This dish is traditionally served on Christmas day in the area of Solopaca,” a hilly wine-growing region. “Some cookbooks call it zuppa santé di nonna Carolina”—Grandma Carolina’s santé soup. Packed with meatballs and leafy greens, it’s reminiscent of the Italian Wedding Soup popular in Italian-American cuisine. 

