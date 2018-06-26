Every Pringles Flavor We Could Get Our Hands On, Taste-Tested and Ranked

In the great canon of chips, Pringles hold a very special place. Not quite potato chips, but not tortilla chips or anything else really, they reside in a class all their own. First appearing in the 1960s, they've stood the test of time, thanks to their incredibly satisfying and addictive crunch, and also, their seemingly endless array of flavors.

From the old school classics (ahem, Sour Cream & Onion) to the new ones we never saw coming (Top Ramen Chicken, anyone?), the amount of Pringles flavors around the world are enough to keep any snacker happy. So, in honor of the latest in flavor design, Nashville Hot Chicken — which is being released today — we took it upon ourselves to try as many of the flavors available in the U.S. as possible, because, as they say, "once you pop..." well, you know how it goes.

Interestingly, there were some surprises along the way, both unexpected (we're looking at you, baked potato-flavored potato chips) and highly expected (a.k.a. the runner-up and winner), but the moral of this story is that WE LOVE PRINGLES. We just love certain ones more than others.

Here's our definitive ranking of the 22 Pringles flavors we tasted, tested, and duck-lipped:

“Tastes like protein powder.”

“Tastes fruity???”

21. Nashville Hot Chicken

“Very salty, great bite.”

“All salt and sour, not really HOT.”

“Eat it with the Dill Pickle-flavored Pringles — they go great together!”

"If I could will myself to diet I could see myself eating these."

"25% less good than the OG."

"Old childhood fave."

"Tastes like ketchup."

"Could be good for dips."

"I love the underlying Pringle flavor so I don't hate this. So pure."

"A potato chip that tastes like a baked potato? Now I've seen everything."

"Gets better the more you consume."

"Needs more heat!"

"Good strong bite, lime not overpowering."

"Tastes like Tostitos Hint of Lime chips but with a spicy kick."

"Nicely balanced and crunchy."

"The good type of artificially cheesy."

"Needs a stronger dose of cheese."

"Doesn't taste as pimped out as the Cheddar & Sour Cream version."

"A college dorm classic. Why do college convenience stores only stock this flavor and Original?"

"Tastes like French onion soup!"

"Addicting."

"Would eat these stuffed inside of a brisket sandwich."

"Better than regular BBQ because they're peppery-er."

"Like if someone took a paper towel and wiped most of the sauce off of their Buffalo wing."

"This has a pleasant tanginess."

"Tastes like Ramen powder packet!"

"Bizarre but somehow packed with nostalgia."

"This is what I want a Pringle to be."

"Wish there was more Ranch flavor."

"Definitely how I imagined them to taste and I'm not mad."

"Tastes like the BBQ chips you get overseas."

"Will give u bad breath."

"These are the ones you want to eat drunk from the mini bar at 2 a.m."

"How did they get the salsa in a chip?! Genius."

"Tastes grown up. Here is a Pringle you would be proud to display on your coffee table."

"Herbaceous."

"Literally tastes like dill."

"Great pickle flavor."

"Totally tastes like queso!"

"Good chip to jalapeño ratio."

2. Salt & Vinegar — THE RUNNER UP

"The perfect chips flavor."

"Not too acidic but still enough vinegar."

1. Original — THE WINNER

"Timeless."

"Could eat 5 cans."

"A dream."

