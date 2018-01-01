Pot roast is a braised-beef dish, typically made by browning a roast before slow-cooking it in liquid—a great method for tough cuts such as chuck steak since they get super-tender, and the cooking juices can be used to make gravy. In the US, pot roast is often simmered with carrots, potatoes and onions. To make this classic dish a bit more exciting, we like to add red wine or beer to the braising liquid, and serve the roast with bacon, mushrooms, apples or cannellini beans. You can also prepare other meats as you would a pot roast—we like lamb shanks, chicken, pork loin and even eggplant. Find these recipes and more in our guide to pot roast.