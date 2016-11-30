Where to Eat Pizza in Brooklyn, by Neighborhood

New York pizza’s supreme greatness has long been established, and each borough has its own claims to the fame. Here, we’re breaking down the best of Brooklyn’s best, old and new, by neighborhood. Just because we think you deserve it.

Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Bushwick

Emmy Squared

© Emily Bolles

At Emmy Squared, in Williamsburg, the focus is pizza that plays by the four major rules of the Detroit style: It should be baked in a pan and served in squares; have a crisp, almost fried cheesy crust; be airy in the middle and not too dense; and the sauce should be ladled on in stripes after baking.

Motorino

Cooking at Manhattan's BLT Fish would not seem like the first step toward making great pizza. But Mathieu Palombino found that he liked specializing in one kind of food. And he loved pizza. So he traveled from Italy to California, tasting pies and perfecting a bready, well-salted crust for Motorino in Williamsburg and for a second outpost in the East Village.

Williamsburg Pizza

Made with aged mozzarella and San Marzano tomatoes, the New York slice at Williamsburg Pizza embodies a classic in every way. Chef Nino Coniglio teamed up with pizza-lover Aaron McCann to create this sensation—with slices fired up in a gas oven and served on paper plates—that shows no signs of slowing down. Don’t forget to order a grandma slice, too.

Best Pizza

A century-old wood-burning oven and a chef with Sicilian heritage are to thank for the consistently charred-to-perfection pies that are turned out at Best Pizza. Housed in a former bakery, this pizzeria offers up well-tuned versions of the classics. And a kale pie.

Paulie Gee’s

© Evan Sung

The eponymous Paul Giannone channeled his life-long pizza obsession into this popular Greenpoint spot. The expansive list of creative pies includes the fan-favorite Hellboy, topped with pools of fresh mozzarella, soppressata picante, a sprinkling of Parmigiano Reggiano and a finishing drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey. Meatless diners take heart: vegan options emerge from the massive wood-fired oven too.

Roberta’s

© Deidre Schoo

This hipster hangout has the requisite industrial setting (it's in an old garage in Bushwick) and the irreverent flourish (there's an army green military tent out back). It also has exquisite pies like the Crispy Glover, topped with guanciale and breadcrumbs, along with excellent plates like the juicy lamb breast.

Prospect Heights, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy

Franny’s

This beloved spot by Francine Stephens and Andrew Feinberg is best known for its brick oven-fired pizzas—most notably the clam, chilies and parsley pie. Plus, the neighborhood staple does its best to use seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients.

Emily

At Emily, the original Clinton Hill restaurant from Emily Hyland and her husband Matt, you'll never be sorry if you order a pizza. The menu is split up into The Reds, The Pinks (vegetarian vodka sauce), The Greens (tomatillo sauce) and The Whites. The Emily, a white pizza with mozzarella, pistachios, truffle sottocenere and honey, might just be our top pick.

Barboncino

Revered as Crown Heights’ best pizza, you can expect Neapolitan brick oven pizzas with a crispy crust. Chef/owner Ron Brown apprenticed in the art of Neapolitan pizza-making with the Naples, Italy company from which he bought Barboncino’s wood-burning oven.

Speedy Romeo

Located in a 100-year-old former bar, liquor store and auto parts shop, Speedy Romeo uses a hardwood-fired Italian pizza oven to expertly char its pies. With unique names like The Dick Dale (speck, pineapple, provel, grilled scallions) and The Dangerfield (pork and veal meatballs, ricotta, bechamel, garlic chips), both your mind and mouth will be amused.

Carroll Gardens

Lucali

Thin crust is the word at this Carroll Gardens neighborhood haven. Diners are encouraged to bring their own wine and beer and indulge in brick oven pizzas and gooey calzones. Just remember to bring cash!

DUMBO

Juliana’s

© Biz Jones for Juliana’s

From pizza legend Patsy Grimaldi come classic and specialty coal-oven pies that you don’t want to miss. Named affectionately after Patsy’s mother, Juliana, the place has Italian roots running deep. With four classics and six special pizzas, Juliana’s keeps it simple and delicious.

Midwood, Gravesend and Coney Island

Di Fara

© Daniel Krieger

Long before the Neapolitan pizza wars of 2009, Domenico DeMarco was turning out exceptional pies, like his stellar plain cheese pizza and the baby-artichoke pizza—just a few reasons why this Midwood pizzeria is still among the city's best.

L&B Spumoni Gardens

Since 1939, L&B Spumoni Gardens has been pleasing crowds with its iconic Sicilian square pizza. It’s simply a Brooklyn must, as is the signature Spumoni ice cream.

Totonno's

Coney Island’s thin-crust, coal-oven pizza joint has been serving pies to the masses since 1924. With dough made daily, the spot is still family-run and popular as ever.



