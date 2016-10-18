Where to Eat Detroit-Style Pizza, Outside Detroit

© Emily Bolles
Detroit-style pizza, those doughy squares heavy with molten cheese, is having a moment. Here, three spots biting into the trend.
Emmy Squared, Brooklyn
The folks behind Pizza Loves Emily in Williamsburg take on square Hawaiian slices with hot sauce-spiked pineapple chunks and Fleisher's ham. pizzalovesemily.com/emmy-squared
Blue Pan Pizza, Denver
This square 'za spot is so popular that a second is in the works. Both will have the same over-the-top slices, including the famed one with prosciutto, scamorza and five (yes, five) more cheeses. bluepandenver.com
Unit 120, Los Angeles
Eggslut's Alvin Cailan transforms his Chinatown incubator into a pizzeria every Monday. Thai basil is his not-so-secret sauce enhancer.