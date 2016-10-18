Where to Eat Detroit-Style Pizza, Outside Detroit

© Emily Bolles

Detroit-style pizza, those doughy squares heavy with molten cheese, is having a moment. Here, three spots biting into the trend. 

Christine Quinlan and Elyse Inamine
October 18, 2016

Emmy Squared, Brooklyn

The folks behind Pizza Loves Emily in Williamsburg take on square Hawaiian slices with hot sauce-spiked pineapple chunks and Fleisher's ham. pizzalovesemily.com/emmy-squared

Blue Pan Pizza, Denver

This square 'za spot is so popular that a second is in the works. Both will have the same over-the-top slices, including the famed one with prosciutto, scamorza and five (yes, five) more cheeses. bluepandenver.com

Unit 120, Los Angeles

Eggslut's Alvin Cailan transforms his Chinatown incubator into a pizzeria every Monday. Thai basil is his not-so-secret sauce enhancer. 

