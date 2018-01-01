Roman-style pizza has a cracker-thin crust and traditionally simple toppings, like marinara and basil. But using a thin crust is a great way to add crunch to any kind of pizza without overwhelming the flavor of the toppings, whether you prefer something classic like mozzarella and tomato, or something more seasonal like thinly sliced summer squash and potatoes. One of our favorite takes on thin crust pizza is this interpretation of pasta carbonara into a thin-crusted pie topped with pancetta and sunny-side up eggs. Get these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to crispy, thin crust pizza.