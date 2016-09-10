5 Calzones to Devour While Watching Football

Star chef Mario Batali thinks everyone should learn to make pizza dough, but he understands the convenience of buying it from your local pizza place. You can stuff calzones with any combination of seasoned ricotta, pepperoni and pesto--or all three, as he does here.

A fast, easy homemade pimiento spread adds a little kick to the gooey cheddar filling.

This simple, smart recipe uses the ingredients in a classic muffuletta sandwich (salami, ham, provolone, roasted peppers and olives) in a calzone that's baked until warm and melty.

Mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheese star in these fast calzones.

These two-bite vegetarian calzones a great game day snack.