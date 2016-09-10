5 Calzones to Devour While Watching Football

They're excellent for game day.

F&W Editors
September 10, 2016

1. Mini Calzones Stuffed with Pepperoni

Star chef Mario Batali thinks everyone should learn to make pizza dough, but he understands the convenience of buying it from your local pizza place. You can stuff calzones with any combination of seasoned ricotta, pepperoni and pesto--or all three, as he does here.

2. Ham and Chile-Cheddar Calzones

A fast, easy homemade pimiento spread adds a little kick to the gooey cheddar filling.

3. Muffuletta Calzone

This simple, smart recipe uses the ingredients in a classic muffuletta sandwich (salami, ham, provolone, roasted peppers and olives) in a calzone that's baked until warm and melty.

4. Swiss-Chard and Sun-Dried Tomato Calzone

Mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheese star in these fast calzones.

5. Mini Kale-Mushroom Calzones with Smoked Mozzarella

These two-bite vegetarian calzones a great game day snack.

