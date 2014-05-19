31 Pizza Recipes to Master
Cacio e Pepe Pizza
At Sbanco restaurant in Rome, chef Stefano Callegari takes his time making this perfect pizza dough, topping it with the flavors of cacio e pepe pasta. He's also devised a clever trick: putting a bit of crushed ice on the dough as it goes into the hot oven to keep the center moist and tender while the bottom and edge become crisp and crackling. It's worth noting that this recipe is largely about the dough--the topping, while delicious, is relatively scant.
Cauliflower-Crust Pizza
Sturdy enough to slice, our cauliflower crust gets both flavor and structure from almond flour, eggs and a generous amount of freshly grated Parmesan. Use this crust as a canvas for all of your favorite pizza toppings.
Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto, Blue Cheese and Walnuts
Have you ever grilled your pizza before? It’s a simple yet effective way of switching up pizza night, and because of the speediness of cooking directly on an open flame, your pie is ready to devour in just a few minutes.
Kale and Sausage Pizza
This super-healthy pizza pie combines the crisp, robust and hearty flavors of kale and sausage.
Pizza with Prosciutto and Sheep-Milk Cheese
To get a perfect, cracker-like crust, preheat your pizza stone on the oven rack for at least 30 minutes before baking your pizza.
Nancy Silverton's Tomato-Oregano Pizza
Nancy Silverton's outstanding Neapolitan-style pizza is topped with only tomato sauce and oregano.
Summer Squash Pizza with Goat Cheese and Walnuts
Zucchini and yellow squash can both be mild in flavor, but nothing about this tangy, herby pizza is bland. The summer squash is sliced into slender coins, then roasted in a hot oven until it’s lightly caramelized, bringing out its sweetness.
Roasted Chicken and Leek Pizza
Store-bought rotisserie chicken, with its juicy meat, makes a great topping for a fast pizza.
Three-Cheese Pizza with Caramelized Onions and Pimientos
Fontina, Roquefort, and Parmesan form the sassy cheese trio here. Their piquant flavor blends delectably with the pimientos and sweet golden onions.
Pizza Vesuvio with the Works
At Rustic, Francis Ford Coppola's new restaurant in Geyserville, Coppola's half-pizza, half-calzone is named for Italy's Mount Vesuvius.
Gorgonzola, Fig and Pancetta Pizza
Since this pizza has a lot going on—from creamy cheese to sweet figs—pair it with a refreshing lager, like Tasmania's James Boag's. A sparkling rosé would also work.
Pizza with Charred Cherry Tomatoes and Pesto
These crisp-crusted individual pies are a much more elegant version of the pizzas at Mama Mia's in New York's Dutchess County that Shea Gallante grew up making. Here, he tops them with sweet tomatoes, aged Gouda and a little pesto.
Portobello-Mushroom and Red-Pepper Pizza
Depending on the size of the appetites around your house, this substantial pizza with its meaty portobello mushrooms serves two very hungry people or four if it’s accompanied by a big salad. If you don’t have fresh basil, stir some pesto into the peppers and mushrooms before putting them on the pizza.
Eggplant, Pesto, and Goat-Cheese Pizza
Tangy goat cheese, sharp Parmesan, tender sautéed eggplant, and bold pesto cover a mouth-watering pizza. This recipe makes a hearty fourteen-inch pizza; you be the judge whether it serves two or four.
Turkish Ground-Lamb Pizzas
At her takeout shop in Istanbul, Kantin Dükkan, Semsa Denizsel tops her pizzas with ground lamb (flavored with sweet sun-dried tomatoes and a little spicy red pepper), but you can substitute ground beef instead. To make the pizza even more substantial, bake it with an egg on top; the runny yolk is terrific with the whole-wheat crust.
Fennel-and-Sweet-Onion Pizza with Green Olives
At Harry’s Pizzeria, Miami chef Michael Schwartz uses brown ale and whole-wheat flour to flavor his chewy crust. Toppings can range from potato and house-cured bacon to this pie, made with Pernod-braised fennel, caramelized onions and Trugole, a semisoft Italian cheese that melts beautifully.
Leek-and-Pecorino Pizzas
Pair this pizza with a light, spicy Oregon Pinot Noir.
Shrimp-and-Chorizo Pizza with Escarole and Manchego
“I don’t know if I invented this combo, but since I don’t remember stealing it from anyone, I’ll take the credit,” says Michael Schwartz of his ingenious pizza topping of shrimp, escarole, tangy Manchego and spicy chorizo. He gets his chorizo (the firm kind; the soft one would make the pizza too greasy) from Miami’s El Palacio de los Jugos marketplace.
Spring Onion and Salami Sheet-Pan Pizza
When making sheet-pan pizza, bring the dough to room temp before shaping. This ensures the gluten is relaxed and the dough doesn’t shrink from the pan edges.
Squid Pizza with Saffron Aioli
Michael Emanuel (an alumnus of Berkeley’s Chez Panisse) tops this pizza with an irresistible mix of Provençal flavors: salty-sweet roasted squid, creamy aioli and crushed red pepper (French piment d’Espelette would also work well). The remaining aioli can be used as a dip for vegetables or a spread for sandwiches.
Savoy-Cabbage-and-Sunchoke Pizzas
This incredible pizza is topped with buttery braised cabbage, pureed sunchokes, crisp pan-fried sunchokes and gooey Emmental cheese.
Mushroom–and–Goat Cheese Béchamel Pizzas
To give these individual pizzas an extra-luxe topping, Andres Barrera makes a velvety béchamel sauce with goat cheese and freshly grated nutmeg, then adds dollops of sautéed mushrooms.
Squash and Potato Pizzas
Slices of summer’s last squash and fall’s first potatoes drizzled with a peppery Tuscan-style olive oil make an incredible topping for this thin-crust pizza.
Scallop-and-Bacon Pizza
A quick, garlicky bechamel stands in for creme fraiche and cheese in this luxurious white pizza.
Roman Pizza
This rectangular pie uses focaccia as the base for a simple topping of tomato sauce, melty straciatella cheese and basil leaves. It’s unusually crisp, because it’s drizzled with olive oil before baking.
Tomato, Zucchini and Salami Pizza
This crisp pizza from blogger Katie Quinn Davies is the ideal summer pie, with toppings that include both zucchini and zucchini blossoms.
Grilled Lemon Pizzas
Topping the pie with pre-charred, thinly sliced lemons means the citrus practically melts by the time the pizza’s ready.
Breakfast Pizza
Pizza is always a solid choice at breakfast time, and this particular pie, topped with sausage, eggs and cheddar cheese, is always a hit. If you wish, you could add or substitute leftover cooked greens or roasted vegetables, sliced ham or crisp bacon.
Buckwheat Crust Pizza with Roasted Vegetables
Buckwheat flour makes the base for this nourishing and tasty gluten-free pizza. Top it with your favorite roasted vegetables for a healthy weeknight dinner.
Summer Margherita Pizzas
The tomatoes go on after the pizza cooks with mozzarella, so you get both oozy cheese and fresh, sun-ripened flavor.
Grilled Asparagus Pizzas with Gremolata
The heat of the grill can wilt the freshest toppings, so Daniele Uditi spoons something bright—a blend of fresh herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic—over the pizza once it comes off the grate.