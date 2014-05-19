31 Pizza Recipes to Master

If you haven’t taken the leap and made pizza at home yet, consider this your road map. We have step-by-step instructions for classics like Margherita, as well as tomato-oregano pie—cacio e pepe pizza is also a fun riff on the signature Roman pasta, while breakfast pizza proves that you absolutely can eat pizza for every single meal. (And since dessert pizza exists too, why wouldn’t you?) Once you get the hang of these, you’ll be a pizza-making pro.