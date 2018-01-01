Gourmet or California-style pizza has a typically thin crust and is loaded with farm-fresh toppings and artisanal cheeses that one wouldn't expect to find on a common pizza. Some classic gourmet toppings include prosciutto, goat cheese, pâté, ricotta, red pepper and squash blossoms. For a simple yet significant flavor twist, we like swapping basic marinara for garlicky pesto or creamy hummus. Whether you're looking for a delicious new recipe, or want to step up your pizza knowledge, our guide to gourmet pizza has everything you need.