10 Spectacular Non-Muffin Recipes to Make in Your Muffin Tin

By Maria Yagoda
Updated: July 11, 2019
From macaroni and cheese to blackberry cheesecake, the humble muffin tin can make just about any kind of food.
Muffin Cup Macaroni and Cheese

KATE WINSLOW

It's important to let the mac and cheese "muffins" cool for 5 to 10 minutes before removing them from the pan, to make sure they will hold together.

Hogs in a Blanket 

CHRIS COURT

This fun, high-brow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for the hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.

 

Mini Black Bottom Cheesecakes

Tina Rupp

F&W's Grace Parisi made several versions of these brilliant little jam–topped cheesecakes, substituting fromage blanc and other tangy soft cheeses for the usual sour cream. 

Maple-Bacon Popovers

Victor Protasio

Gail Simmons’ popover recipe includes maple syrup and bacon in the batter, as well as more maple brushed on top, giving the adapted American dish a distinctly Canadian accent.

Three Cheese Mini Macs

Anything big made small is ultrafun for cocktail parties, and these quick, one-bite mac and cheeses are the ultimate example. Cooked in mini muffin pans, the mini macs can be assembled early and baked just as guests arrive.

Sausage-and-Apple Stuffing Bites

Since stuffing is one of the most popular parts of a Thanksgiving meal, try doing it as fun little hors d'oeuvre bites.

Chicken Pot Pie Cornbread Muffins

These muffins are great for any meal of the day and make for an especially high-protein breakfast muffin.

Brownie Bites

These wheat-free, butterless brownies are decadent and dense. "It's really, really hard to make a good vegan brownie," says chef Erin McKenna. Her first efforts using applesauce and vegetable oil were cakey or fluffy. It took her six months of making small adjustments to perfect them.

Mini Crustless Quiche Bites with Mushrooms, Quinoa and Cheddar

© Phoebe Lapine

These mini crustless quiches are a perfect make-ahead breakfast. They're bulked up with cooked quinoa and layered with sautéed cremini mushrooms—a perfect balanced bite when you're on the go.

Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwich

© Nicole Franzen

F&W’s Justin Chapple poaches a dozen eggs at once in a muffin pan in the oven, making his cute and tasty breakfast sliders extraordinarily easy to prepare for entertaining.

