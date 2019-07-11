10 Spectacular Non-Muffin Recipes to Make in Your Muffin Tin
Muffin Cup Macaroni and Cheese
It's important to let the mac and cheese "muffins" cool for 5 to 10 minutes before removing them from the pan, to make sure they will hold together.Go to Recipe
Hogs in a Blanket
This fun, high-brow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for the hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.
Go to Recipe
Mini Black Bottom Cheesecakes
F&W's Grace Parisi made several versions of these brilliant little jam–topped cheesecakes, substituting fromage blanc and other tangy soft cheeses for the usual sour cream.Go to Recipe
Maple-Bacon Popovers
Gail Simmons’ popover recipe includes maple syrup and bacon in the batter, as well as more maple brushed on top, giving the adapted American dish a distinctly Canadian accent.Go to Recipe
Three Cheese Mini Macs
Anything big made small is ultrafun for cocktail parties, and these quick, one-bite mac and cheeses are the ultimate example. Cooked in mini muffin pans, the mini macs can be assembled early and baked just as guests arrive.Go to Recipe
Sausage-and-Apple Stuffing Bites
Since stuffing is one of the most popular parts of a Thanksgiving meal, try doing it as fun little hors d'oeuvre bites.Go to Recipe
Chicken Pot Pie Cornbread Muffins
These muffins are great for any meal of the day and make for an especially high-protein breakfast muffin.Go to Recipe
Brownie Bites
These wheat-free, butterless brownies are decadent and dense. "It's really, really hard to make a good vegan brownie," says chef Erin McKenna. Her first efforts using applesauce and vegetable oil were cakey or fluffy. It took her six months of making small adjustments to perfect them.Go to Recipe
Mini Crustless Quiche Bites with Mushrooms, Quinoa and Cheddar
These mini crustless quiches are a perfect make-ahead breakfast. They're bulked up with cooked quinoa and layered with sautéed cremini mushrooms—a perfect balanced bite when you're on the go.Go to Recipe
Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwich
F&W’s Justin Chapple poaches a dozen eggs at once in a muffin pan in the oven, making his cute and tasty breakfast sliders extraordinarily easy to prepare for entertaining.Go to Recipe